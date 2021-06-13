Fabens racetrack crash: Car rams into crowd of spectators, 29 injured, 3 critical: report

A racecar veered off the track during a mud bog racing event Sunday evening in Fabens, Texas, and reportedly injured dozens, including three critically.

KVIA.com reported that the vehicle somehow smashed through a guard rail during a race. The website, citing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, reported that three other cars were damaged during the crash.

Officials did not publically release the number of those hurt, but the report said 29 people were injured, five requiring a trip to the hospital. Three people were reportedly listed in critical condition.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KTSM reported that multiple ambulances responded to the scene along with a medevac helicopter.