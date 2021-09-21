F-16 escorts civilian aircraft out of NYC restricted airspace during UN General Assembly

Loud, low-flying jets were reported over Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, as President Biden was in the area to deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet intercepted a Cessna that flew into the New York temporary flight restriction set up around the U.N. General Assembly earlier today, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News. The Cessna was escorted away from New York, the official added.

It appears to be a simple mistake by the civilian pilot, not any malicious intent. U.S. Northern Command going to put out a tweet shortly to confirming this information.

Audio from videos posted to social media appeared to blare out a loud noise, similar to a jet engine. Some Twitter users said they witnessed an Air Force jet flying around New York City.

Fox News has reached out to the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.