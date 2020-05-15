F-22 fighter jet crashes near Elgin Air Force Base

An F-22 stealth fighter jet based out of Elgin Air Force Base in Florida crashed on Friday morning, 12 miles northeast of the base.

The Air Force said the pilot ejected safely, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and observation, and is currently in stable condition.

The incident happened on the test range during a routine training flight with the 33rd Fighter Wing.

There were no other individuals in the aircraft at the time, and there was no loss of life or civilian property damage.

The F-22 Raptor, according to Military.com, "is considered the first 5th-generation fighter in the U.S. Air Force inventory, using low observable technologies, modern avionics and efficient engines to offer an air superiority fighter unmatched by any other modern military."

It "cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft."

Last month, the U.S. military scrambled F-22 stealth fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian patrol aircraft flying near Alaska.

