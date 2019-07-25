'Extremely dangerous' murder suspect recaptured after escape from South Carolina jail

Sheriff’s deputies said they've recaptured an "extremely dangerous" murder suspect who escaped from a South Carolina detention center Thursday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Stinnette, 32, is accused of fatally shooting Jerry Johnson, 24, after a fight in 2018. Johnson's body was found in a lake, Columbia's WOLO-TV reported.

Stinnette, who has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head, escaped during a riot at the sheriff's office detention center when an inmate set a mattress on fire Thursday night, a sheriff's office spokeswoman told Greensboro, N.C.'s WFMY-TV.

It’s unclear exactly how he escaped.

Five people have been arrested in the murder, according to WOLO.