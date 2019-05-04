Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published
Last Update 24 mins ago

Building 'leveled' in explosion that rocks Chicago suburb, reports say

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
A massive, ground-shaking explosion took place in north of Chicago on Friday night, prompting emergency response personnel to advise the public to stay away from the area.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries following the blast, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time in the Gurnee and Waukegan area, roughly 45 miles north of Chicago, near an intersection where an emissions testing facility is located.

The blast occurred in a building directly across from the testing station, a witness told the Chicago Tribune.

"It was leveled," Megan Hener, who lives six blocks from the site, told the newspaper.

"It shook our house and shook my insides," she added.

An image posted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office shows the aftermath of Friday's explosion in the Gurnee/Waukegan area north of Chicago.

A witness told Chicago's WLS-TV that she "heard a large boom" and saw "debris and sparks flying everywhere." As she drove closer, she saw a building "engulfed in flames" and heard another "large boom."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office urged everyone to stay out of the area to allow first-responders to conduct operations.

"We are aware of a very loud explosion sound and ground shaking in the Gurnee area. We are working to determine the cause," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The explosion was heard and felt across Lake County, the Tribune reported.

