Experienced hiker found dead from apparent fall in Colorado

An experienced mountaineer was found dead Monday from an apparent fall while hiking in Colorado, authorities said.

Rescuers discovered Patrick Eells, 29, with traumatic injuries at about 2 p.m. on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge near Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff.

Eells, described by authorities as a skilled mountain climber, had set out on a solo adventure the day before he was located, authorities said.

He "told his girlfriend Sunday he was going to hike from Telluride and run on Sneffels Highline and possibly summit Mt. Emma," according to the sheriff’s office.

By 11 p.m. Sunday, Eells was reported missing. He was found about 15 hours later.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life," Sheriff Bill Masters said in a statement posted to Facebook.

