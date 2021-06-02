Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Experienced hiker found dead from apparent fall in Colorado

Hiker found on Dallas-Gilpin ridge near Telluride

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An experienced mountaineer was found dead Monday from an apparent fall while hiking in Colorado, authorities said.

Rescuers discovered Patrick Eells, 29, with traumatic injuries at about 2 p.m. on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge near Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff.

Eells, described by authorities as a skilled mountain climber, had set out on a solo adventure the day before he was located, authorities said.

He "told his girlfriend Sunday he was going to hike from Telluride and run on Sneffels Highline and possibly summit Mt. Emma," according to the sheriff’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By 11 p.m. Sunday, Eells was reported missing. He was found about 15 hours later.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life," Sheriff Bill Masters said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money