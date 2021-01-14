Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration
Last week’s violent riot at the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Trump has impacted the way Washington, D.C., is planning for Joe Biden's inauguration, with police vehicles sealing off a huge swath of downtown.
The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as members of the National Guard stand in front of riot gear laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House of Representatives chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
A construction worker carries a hammer on his shoulder on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the National Mall in Washington, as a stage is prepared for the 2021 Democrat Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.
Troops move inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as riot gear is laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.
Troops rest as they hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.
A U.S. Secret Service guard stands post at the North Portico of the White House, after the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
