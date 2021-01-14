Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration

Last week’s violent riot at the Capitol has impacted the way Washington, D.C., is planning for Biden's inauguration.

    National guards are seen Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
    AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
    U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House of Representatives chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    Caution tape flies Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. 
    AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
    U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House of Representatives chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as members of the National Guard stand in front of riot gear laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House of Representatives chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
    A construction worker carries a hammer on his shoulder on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the National Mall in Washington, as a stage is prepared for the 2021 Democrat Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
    Troops move inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as riot gear is laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Troops rest as they hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    WASHINGTON, DC, USA - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
    A U.S. Secret Service guard stands post at the North Portico of the White House, after the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert )
