Execution of 'Texas 7' member halted amid claims judge is anti-Semite

A Texas appeals court halted the execution of a Jewish death row inmate Friday after he claimed the judge at his trial was anti-Semitic.

Randy Halprin, who was part of the "Texas 7" group of prisoners who escaped from a South Texas prison and convicted in the 2000 murder of a police officer, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection this coming Thursday. His attorneys argued that former Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham had used racial slurs to describe him after the trial.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent the case back to Dallas County for review of the claims, The Texas Tribune reported.

"A fair trial requires an impartial judge – and Mr. Halprin did not have a fair and neutral judge when his life was at stake," one of Halprin's attorneys, Tivon Schardl, said in a statement after the ruling.

Halprin's lawyers claimed Cunningham made various racist comments, including that people of color would "go down" in his courtroom and that Jews "needed to be shut down." They attributed the comments to first-hand accounts, according to a court filing reported by The Texas Tribune.

The Dallas Morning News reported in 2018 that Cunningham admitted to adding stipulations in his will that his children could only receive an inheritance by marrying a straight, white Christian. He has denied the claims.

Halprin, 42, was sentenced to death in 2003 for the murder of Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins on Dec. 24, 2000. The seven prisoners had escaped from prison more than a week earlier and committed numerous robberies while on the run.

They were allegedly robbing a sporting goods store when the 31-year-old officer arrived. Halprin was captured a month later.

Four of the "Texas 7" have been executed. Aside from Halprin, Patrick Murphy is the only other member alive. His execution was halted in March because the state wouldn't allow a Buddhist spiritual adviser in the execution chamber with him.