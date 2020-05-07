EXCLUSIVE: Transcripts clear Trump campaign on Russia collusion, may raise questions about Schiff, sources say

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

EXCLUSIVE: Russia probe transcripts show officials came up empty on collusion, may raise questions about Schiff, sources say

Top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirmed they found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday, citing transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release.

This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

However, the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was “direct evidence” of collusion.

“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News. Click here for more on our top story.

Jailed salon owner's lawyer blasts judge for wanting client to 'bend the knee' over coronavirus shutdown violation

The attorney for the Dallas salon owner who was sentenced to seven days in jail Tuesday for violating a coronavirus business shutdown order slammed the case judge Wednesday and said he wanted her to "bend the knee" in contrition.

Warren Norred told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday that Dallas County Judge Eric Moye sentenced Shelley Luther to jail time for "the actual crime of heresy against the city of Dallas and the oligarchy that decided real criminals could be let out [of jail], but the heretics could go to jail."

Moye offered Luther the chance to avoid jail time by apologizing for being "selfish," paying a fine and keeping her salon shut until Friday, when all salons in the state can reopen with restrictions. Luther declined, telling Moye "if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon." Click here for more.

Cuomo surprised most NY state coronavirus hospitalizations are people who stayed at home

About two-thirds of New York state’s new coronavirus patients had been sheltering in place at home before seeking medical attention in hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, calling the data "shocking."

“If you notice, 18 percent of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1 percent came from jail or prison, 2 percent came from the homeless population, 2 percent from other congregate facilities -- but 66 percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The data was taken from a three-day survey of 113 New York hospitals, covering more than 1,200 patients, according to Cuomo. Click here for more.

