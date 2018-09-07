Exclusive FBI evidence photos of the bombs that shaped post-9/11 global security
Fox News exclusively obtained FBI evidence photos from the bureau's Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center in Huntsville, Ala. The photos show the devices behind some of the worst terrorist plots since 9/11.
FBI lab dissection reveals explosives inside tread of 2001 shoe bomb worn by Al Qaeda terrorist Richard Reid
2001 shoe bomb
FBI lab demonstration shows explosive impact of 2001 shoe bomb on passenger jet
2003 collar bomb
2003 collar bomb lock mechanism
Inside 2003 collar bomb
Inside 2003 collar bomb
2003 collar bomb timer
2010 Times Square car bomb containing pressure cooker
2010 Times Square car bomb evidence
2010 Times Square car bomb's butane tank
2010 Times Square car bomb included an alarm clock
FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact
FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact
FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact
FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact
2013 Boston Marathon bombing blast site
2013 Boston Marathon bombing blast site
2013 Boston Marathon bombing lead examiner in evidence room
2013 Boston Marathon bomb batteries
2013 Boston Marathon bomb pressure cooker parts
2013 Boston Marathon bomb pressure cooker parts
2013 Boston Marathon bomb: Backpack used by Tsarnaev brothers to carry pressure cooker device
2013 Boston Marathon bomb shrapnel, including BB's and nails, from pressure cooker
