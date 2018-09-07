Expand / Collapse search
Exclusive FBI evidence photos of the bombs that shaped post-9/11 global security

Fox News exclusively obtained FBI evidence photos from the bureau's Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center in Huntsville, Ala. The photos show the devices behind some of the worst terrorist plots since 9/11.

    FBI lab dissection reveals explosives inside tread of 2001 shoe bomb worn by Al Qaeda terrorist Richard Reid

    2001 shoe bomb

    FBI lab demonstration shows explosive impact of 2001 shoe bomb on passenger jet

    2003 collar bomb

    2003 collar bomb lock mechanism

    Inside 2003 collar bomb

    Inside 2003 collar bomb

    2003 collar bomb timer

    2010 Times Square car bomb containing pressure cooker

    2010 Times Square car bomb evidence

    2010 Times Square car bomb's butane tank

    2010 Times Square car bomb included an alarm clock

    FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact

    FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact

    FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact

    FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact

    2013 Boston Marathon bombing blast site

    2013 Boston Marathon bombing blast site

    2013 Boston Marathon bombing lead examiner in evidence room

    2013 Boston Marathon bomb batteries

    2013 Boston Marathon bomb pressure cooker parts

    2013 Boston Marathon bomb pressure cooker parts

    2013 Boston Marathon bomb: Backpack used by Tsarnaev brothers to carry pressure cooker device

    2013 Boston Marathon bomb shrapnel, including BB's and nails, from pressure cooker

