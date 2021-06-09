Excessive rainfall forces Texas dam opening, voluntary evacuations

Weeks of excessive rainfall have forced Texas officials to open a third gate at Possum Kingdom Lake's Morris Sheppard Dam, putting nearby areas on voluntary evacuation and closing roadways.

The Brazos River Authority said Monday that the gate had been opened for a release of about 28,400 cubic feet of water per second.

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: SOUTH FACES FLOODING THREAT AS HEAVY RAIN, STORMS CONTINUE

In accordance with the release, the Texas Department of Transportation closed the Highway 16 Bridge below the dam.

"Be advised river levels will rise quickly," the organization cautioned. "Recreation on the Brazos River is discouraged during gate releases. In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1."

One of the three gates was later closed on Tuesday morning, though the remaining two gates were still releasing 17,200 cubic feet of water per second.

"Be advised river levels remain high," the Brazos River Authority tweeted.

According to FOX4, the Brazos crested Tuesday afternoon and a voluntary evacuation downstream for Parker County's Horseshoe Bend and residents of low-lying areas near the river was still in place.

People in the area were advised to follow water conditions and WBAP reported that a Red Cross shelter had been opened at the Spring Creek Baptist Church of Weatherford, with flooding already a problem for homes.

Some areas in northern Hood County, which also borders the river and its Lake Granbury reservoir, had also experienced flooding along Lake Granbury, according to Hood County News.

The first gate of the dam was opened on Monday, May 31, for a total release of about 8,800 cubic feet of water per second, due to the high water levels.

Texas and Gulf Coast states have been slammed by severe weather conditions and flooding over the last couple of months.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

While precipitation has stopped in Texas this week, additional rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast from the Deep South to the Mid-Atlantic.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible will impact states from Kentucky to North Carolina over the next two days.