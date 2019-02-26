Ex-wife of Houston Astros owner apologizes after viral video shows her yelling at family taking pics of child

A Houston socialite who is the ex-wife of Astros owner Jim Crane apologized Saturday after a viral video appeared to show her yelling at a couple taking photographs of their baby on a section of disputed land.

Franci Neely posted a video on YouTube apologizing for the incident, which occurred Feb. 16 in the Broadacres community in Houston. A couple, Isaiah Allen and Kelyn Allen, were taking photographs on a sidewalk for the first birthday of their daughter, Anja, Click 2 Houston reported. The couple had also taken their engagement photos in the same area.

However, at the start of the video, Neely is seen going over to the family and scolding them for “trampling on the grass that we pay for,” Click 2 Houston reported. The dispute appeared to stem from a disagreement between the local homeowners' association and the city of Houston. The HOA contends the land is private and the members fund its upkeep. Houston says the land is public.

The video does not show how the argument began but it showed a barefoot Neely walking away from the couple as someone was heard saying, “Shame on you!”

Kelyn Allen wrote on Facebook that she asked Neely to restrain her dog before Neely began recording her.

“The lady tells her that she brought ‘these’ people into ‘her’ neighborhood,” Kelyn Allen wrote on Facebook.

“You brought your dog here to bite my child! Shame on you!” a woman was heard saying in the before Neely turned around and walked back to the couple.

“Did you just say that I brought my dog to bite your child? Ma’am you know that’s a lie… She’s crazy,” Neely said referring to the woman.

The person filming called her crazy before Neely was seen hitting the phone.

“See, see? Good, you just hit me, right?” the person was heard saying.

Isaiah Allen said he was struck on the arms and hand, The Washington Post reported, citing the Houston Police Department.

The Houston Police Department’s major assaults division was investigating the incident and Click 2 Houston reported the couple planned to press charges.

Neely apologized Tuesday in a 28-second video posted on YouTube.

“A week ago I let my emotions overtake my better self and I apologize from the bottom of my heart. To my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians, I ask for forgiveness and understanding. I love Houston and I ask that we come together and heal and I extend my hand in friendship,” Neely said.

The Allens told Click 2 Houston they did not know Neely before the incident.

“We did not know who she was, we just thought she was a crazy lady who had nothing else better to do on a Saturday afternoon," Isaiah Allen said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, the golden rule is you should treat others how you want to treat you.”