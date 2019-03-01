Ex-prosecutor quits leading probe of care facility rape

A former top Phoenix prosecutor has quit an internal investigation into patient safety at a health care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office confirmed Friday that former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley was terminating his contract with Hacienda HealthCare.

Romley says he had issues with Hacienda's board of directors and their level of cooperation.

The facility has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth Dec. 29.

Several senior Hacienda managers including longtime board director Tom Pomeroy also departed this week.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak says Arizona Department of Health Services employees have been monitoring the facility on-site and patient care shouldn't be affected.

Hacienda hired Romley to review security procedures to ensure patients' safety in the future.

Romley and Hacienda spokesman David Leibowitz did not immediately return messages seeking comment.