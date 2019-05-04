Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Ex-high school football player who made headlines for being homeless charged with murdering girlfriend: police

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A former high school football player who made headlines last year after he was not allowed to play because he was homeless has been charged with murdering his girlfriend.

Jamal Speaks, 19, of Palmer Park, Md., was arrested and charged with “first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and weapons charges,” Prince George’s Police Department said in a statement.

On April 7, police responded to calls at a home in Fort Washington and discovered Saniyah Floyd, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

INFANT AND TODDLER AMONG 12 SHOOTING VICTIMS IN BALTIMORE, MARRING NEW MAYOR'S FIRST DAY

“Initially, responding officers and detectives were advised by witnesses that the victim accidentally shot herself,” police said in a statement Friday. “An autopsy revealed that her wound could not have been self-inflicted, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.”

Jamal Speaks, 19, of Palmer Park, Md., was arrested and charged with “first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and weapons charges,” Prince George’s Police Department said in a statement.

Jamal Speaks, 19, of Palmer Park, Md., was arrested and charged with “first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and weapons charges,” Prince George’s Police Department said in a statement. (Prince George’s County Police Dept)

Following an investigation, authorities discovered Speaks had illegally purchased a gun and “had been playing with the gun throughout the day.”

Police said the suspect “fired the weapon one time, striking the victim.” Authorities said Speaks tried to put the gun in the victim’s hand to make it seem as if she shot herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaks made headlines last year after multiple media outlets reported he was attempting to play on Ballou High School’s football team but was denied due to being homeless. Later, he was allowed to play, WJLA reported.

Speaks is in custody “on a no-bond status.”

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. 