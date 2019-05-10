Licensed gun owner out on bond after arrest following LA weapons seizure; linked to former Getty companion: reports

The longtime companion of ex-Gordon Getty mistress Cynthia Beck reportedly spent several hours behind bars in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after being arrested on suspicion of illegal manufacturing and selling assault weapons.

Early Wednesday morning officials seized a stockpile of more than 1,000 firearms from a Bel-Air mansion. Investigators also recovered manufacturing equipment and tools, the Los Angeles Times reported.

THE LATEST: MAN ARRESTED, 1,000 GUNS SEIZED AT LA MANSION

Girard Saenz was arrested for violating a California law prohibiting the manufacture, sale or distribution, importation or transportation of an assault weapon, according to the L.A. Times.

Authorities say Saenz was selling the guns outside of the limits of a federal license he has, the Times reported.

Saenz has been released on a $50,000 bond and has not been charged with a crime, Variety reported.

Beck has three daughters with Getty, son of J. Paul Getty, the Times reported.