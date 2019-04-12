Ex-Florida mayor allegedly smoked crack, acted as doctor at his home, report says

The former mayor of a Florida town – who is facing multiple charges, including allegedly shooting at cops and conspiring to impede an investigation against him – reportedly smoked crack cocaine nightly and used meth while he was still in office.

The new allegations against former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad were revealed in court records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday. Massad, while he was in office, allegedly received drugs via drug runners and acted as a doctor for friends at his home, the newspaper reported.

An investigation into Massad was reportedly launched after authorities received tips that Massad was engaging in corruption, using drugs and acting as a doctor in his home. Massad had previously lost his medical license in 1992 over a toddler’s death, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Massad was arrested in February for allegedly shooting at Pasco County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to serve a search warrant at his residence after reports he was operating an illegal medical practice at his home. He eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Massad was then re-arrested in March, along with the town’s acting Mayor Terrence Rowe, for allegedly conspiring to intimidate a city police officer who was involved in his February arrest.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said at the time it received information the two men had discussed ways to intimidate the police officer during a recorded phone call in March at the Pasco County Jail.

Court records, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, revealed Massad bought crystal methamphetamine from a man named Corey White. He nicknamed the drug “jet fuel” and White told officers he had delivered the drug to the mayor dozens of times. Massad would also arrange others to buy the drugs for him, according to the documents.

Massad’s lawyers have maintained the former mayor is innocent of the allegations against him.

Bjorn Brunvand told the Tampa Bay Times the people who spoke to law enforcement shouldn’t be considered credible.

“We have to be very, very careful about how much weight we give to those individuals,” he told the paper.

