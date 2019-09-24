Ex director at Ceders-Sinai admits to possessing child porn, gets probation: report

Guido Germano, the former director of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center who was arrested in June for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, was sentenced to five years of probation after admitting to possessing the pornography, reports said.

Germano was fired from his prestigious post last month. The 59-year-old must also attend a year of sex offender counseling, KTLA reported. He will also register as a lifetime sex offender, the report said.

The hospital said in a statement that Germano, who worked in scientific computing with no contact with patients, did not report his June 19 arrest to hospital officials.

Germano was on the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology board in 2012 and worked as a fellow for the American Heart Association in 2001, according to the hospital bio.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He could have served a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison if convicted.