Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison
David Coleman was sentenced to 42 to 52 years in prison
An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness.
David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had earlier pleaded to two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a knife.
Coleman was arrested in December after his girlfriend found a video on his phone showing him hanging her 2-year-old daughter by her neck with a scarf in a storage unit until she was unconscious. Police said they later found other video of Coleman strangling the girl while the toddler was in a car seat.
Coleman had previously served prison time for crimes ranging from child abuse to statutory rape.