Ex-boyfriend of Jessica Chambers killed in shooting: police

The former boyfriend of Jessica Chambers, the 19-year-old Mississippi woman who was burned to death in 2014, was killed in an early Friday morning shooting.

Travis Sanford, 33, was found with a gunshot wound near a home in the 400 block of Woodruff Street in Courtland around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Sanford was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

Panola County District Attorney John Champion told the Clarion-Ledger that Sanford was an ex-boyfriend to Chambers.

“It is the same person,” he said.

JESSICA CHAMBERS' NEIGHBOR RECALLS HEARING OF TEEN'S BURNING DEATH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DOC: 'IT REALLY MADE ME CRINGE'

It was not immediately known if there was a motive for the shooting. FOX 13 reported two people are believed to be in custody in connection with Sanford's death.

On Dec. 6, 2014, 19-year-old Chambers was set on fire on a back road in Courtland, a town of about 500 in Panola County. She was found by first responders with burns over nearly her entire body. She died of her injuries at a Memphis hospital a day later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quentin Tellis was charged with Chambers’ death. While he has been tried twice, both trials have ended in mistrials due to hung juries.

Sandford was incarcerated at the time of Chambers' death, the Clarion-Ledger reported.