Ex-boyfriend of missing NJ woman dead from apparent suicide after being named person of interest: reports

A New Jersey man who was recently named a person of interest in the Oct. 30 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend was found dead from an apparent suicide Friday, just days after he was released on bail for unrelated charges of child pornography, his lawyer confirmed.

John D. Ozbilgen, 29, was found dead in his Freehold Township residence Friday morning in what appeared to be a suicide, his lawyer confirmed to WABC.

Law enforcement sources also confirmed news of Ozbilgen’s death to WNBC, adding that he appeared to kill himself sometime overnight.

Ozbilgen’s death comes just days after he was released from jail following a detention hearing where Monmouth County prosecutors alleged that he sent several threatening and profanity-laced messages to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Stephanie Parze, 25, the day before she went missing.

Ozbilgen was named a person of interest in the case but had not been formally charged. Police have yet to find Parze.

His Tuesday court appearance was in regards to a child pornography charge that was brought against him after police searched his home in connection with Parze’s disappearance.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Sidley detailed a toxic relationship between Ozbilgen and Parze. She filed a simple assault domestic violence complaint against Ozbilgen for a Sept. 23 incident where he was accused of striking her in the head, the Asbury Park Press reported, citing authorities.

He also allegedly sent her 10 messages in a matter of nine minutes the night before she disappeared.

Prosecutors brought up his connection to Parze’s disappearance to prove why he would be a threat to the community if released.

Parze, 25, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 after she went to visit a medium with friends. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up to work the following day. Her car and phone were found still inside her home.