Ex-boyfriend of victim arrested in ax attack that left one woman dead and another fighting for her life

Police have arrested the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims of a brutal ax attack on Saturday that left one woman dead and another fighting for her life.

Jerry Brown, 34, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly chopping his girlfriend, Angela Valle, and her pregnant friend Savannah Rivera, with an ax at an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York.

Police found Rivera, who also has a three-year-old son, partially decapitated with her fingers severed at the grisly scene early Saturday morning. Valle, 21, called an Uber to take her to the hospital after the attack left her with gashes to her head, chest, arms, stomach, and throat, the New York Post reports. The Uber driver then called 911, and Valle, 21, informed medics before losing consciousness that her boyfriend was the attacker and that her four-year-old daughter Aliana was in the room next to the scene of the crime.

The girl was found asleep and unharmed. She is now with family as they wait with Valle at the Elmhurst Hospital Center and hope that she pulls through from the vicious attack.

Brown is said to suffer from mental health issues and told Pix 11 before being arrested that he is schizophrenic, bipolar, and paranoid. He said he was trying to get medication from a hospital, and that he did not remember the attack. When he learned that his girlfriend was fighting for her life, he began to cry while speaking to reporters over the phone.

Brown allegedly purchased the ax at a Florama Hardware store about two weeks ago, employees said. They added that he asked 39-year-old worker Udi Amrussi if he could sharpen the ax for him, but the man refused.

Police found the ax covered in blood and tossed in a trash compactor at the Bushwick Houses, where the attack took place.

Valle has previously gushed about Brown on Facebook, where the alleged attacker goes by the name "Grim Creepa." Six weeks ago, she posted a photo of Brown and referred to him as "Mr. 187," believed to be street slang identifying Brown as a murderer.

“I love you Daddy,” she wrote in the caption.

“I love u my queen,” he responded.