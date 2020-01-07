Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with murder

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May after dropping her children off at school, has been arrested and charged with murder, his attorney Norm Pattis said Tuesday.

Two others have also been arrested and charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos' death, one with murder and the other conspiracy to commit murder, Pattis said.

He did not give their names.

Pattis said Dulos will likely be in court this afternoon.

During a morning press conference Pattis said he does not believe the state has enough evidence to convict his client and that he would "be surprised if the state can win it."

Dulos - along with his girlfriend Michelle Traconis - were charged earlier with evidence tampering and related offenses in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

This is a developing story.