Last of 4 Ohio jail escapees caught in North Carolina

All four inmates who broke out of an Ohio jail after overpowering two female guards were back in custody Monday.

Three of the escapees -- Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30 -- were caught in Cary, N.C., around 2 a.m. Monday.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced the capture of the fourth Monday afternoon.

“I am pleased to report that just a short while ago the fourth and final escapee, Lawrence R. Lee III was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Durham, N.C.,” Champlin said.

The escape from the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis happened around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

The four men overpowered the two guards with a jailhouse knife called a “shank,” investigators said.

They then made their getaway from the jail in a stolen corrections officer, driving one block to where another vehicle was waiting for them, Champlin said, as the Gallipolis Daily Tribune reported.

Clemente was being held on a charge of complicity to deal drugs. Martin, who had a long rap sheet, was being held on charges of failure to appear and escape. McDaniel was being held on a charge of failure to appear in a Gallia County Juvenile Court matter and Lee was being held on a charge of identity fraud.

Martin was charged with an escape after investigators said he and another inmate bolted from a vehicle transporting them to the Gallia jail earlier this month. They were caught the next day, according to reports.