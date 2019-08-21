Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Escaped Georgia inmate wanted in Florida murder case kills himself, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An armed, escaped Georgia inmate who was named as the prime suspect in the killing of a Florida man earlier this week turned his gun on himself after officers closed in on him, police said Wednesday.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Michael Smith – who was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery when he fled his work detail Aug.15 at the Clayton Transactional Center in Clayton County – was spotted traveling along U.S. Highway 98 in Gulf County late Tuesday night. Officers from the department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force then stopped the vehicle at an intersection to attempt an arrest.

“With the vehicle surrounded by law enforcement, Smith immediately placed a pistol to his head and committed suicide,” the department said in a statement.

Stephen Michael Smith, 34, is suspected in the killing of a Florida man while being on the run from Georgia authorities after a prison escape. 

Stephen Michael Smith, 34, is suspected in the killing of a Florida man while being on the run from Georgia authorities after a prison escape.  (Gulf County Sheriff's Office)

The Gulf County Sheriff's Office on Monday had identified Smith as the prime suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Fla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upton was found dead Monday at a home in Port St. Joe on the Florida panhandle.

The Georgia Department of Corrections had issued a lookout for Smith on Tuesday and the U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.