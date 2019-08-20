Eric and Lara Trump welcome new baby girl, President Trump's 10th grandchild

President Trump is now a grandfather for the 10th time.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, welcomed a baby girl, Carolina Dorothy Trump, on Monday.

Eric Trump posted a photo of the new family of four to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

President Trump tweeted about his granddaughter on Tuesday afternoon.

“CONGRATULATIONS @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump, on the birth of Carolina Dorothy Trump,” he wrote. “So proud!”

Eric Trump tweeted just before midnight on Monday about the birth of their second child, saying, “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!

He also posted a photo of his baby daughter to Instagram.

Eric and Lara Trump also have a son, 1-year-old Eric "Luke” Trump.

Eric Trump, 35, is executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Lara Lea Trump, 36, serves as a campaign adviser to the president.

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 41, and his ex-wife have five children: 5-year-old Chloe, 6-year-old Spencer, 7-year-old Tristan, 10-year-old Donald III and 12-year-old Kai.

Ivanka Trump, 37, has three children with her husband, Jared Kushner: 3-year-old Theodore, 5-year-old Joseph and 8-year-old Arabella.