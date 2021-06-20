NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer has been stabbed

A campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed multiple times following an argument in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave.

The New York Police Department told Fox News that the stabbing happened just before 2:45 p.m. They said officers encountered a "42-year-old male with multiple stab wounds."

CRIME SURGE HURTS PROGRESSIVES' CHANCES IN NYC DEMOCRATIC MAYORAL PRIMARY

EMS arrived on the scene and transferred the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, police said.

He remains in stable condition.

Police said that a "male perpetrator" fled the scene of the crime and remains at large. No arrests have been made. It remains unclear how many suspects were involved.

Adams, who has taken a tough on crime approach compared with that of his opponents, called for the violence in New York City to come to an end.

The stabbing comes just two days ahead of the Democratic primary for New York City's next mayor. Adams' Democratic rivals sent their condolences on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today," tweeted mayor candidate and civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley."

"Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric," wrote former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Another top candidate, Kathryn Garcia tweeted she was "pained" to hear about the stabbing.

"Sending love to his family and thinking of the team and volunteers," she tweeted.

Recent polls have suggested that Adams is the favorite among the Democratic candidates, getting ranked first by a little less than a quarter of likely voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Adams' campaign team with a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.