Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Published

Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

Maxwell is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the end of the two-week quarantine

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Nancy Grace: Ghislaine Maxwell to walk free?Video

Nancy Grace: Ghislaine Maxwell to walk free?

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is in quarantine at a Brooklyn federal jail after a staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, prosecutors confirmed Monday.

Prosecutors told a judge that Maxwell, 58, was put in isolation on Wednesday as a precaution despite her testing negative. They said the staff member who tested positive works in the area of the Brooklyn jail where Maxwell is housed.  

Ghislaine Maxwell attends Polo Ralph Lauren host Victories of Athlete Ally at Polo Ralph Lauren Store on November 3, 2015 in New York City. 

Ghislaine Maxwell attends Polo Ralph Lauren host Victories of Athlete Ally at Polo Ralph Lauren Store on November 3, 2015 in New York City.  (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Maxwell is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of the two-week quarantine.

The government said she will not be able to meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial on charges alleging she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the 1990s. But she will be able to continue to review trial materials 13 hours a day, more than any other inmate, prosecutors wrote.

NANCY GRACE RIPS ‘DELUSIONAL CAMPAIGN TO RELEASE GHISLAINE MAXWELL FROM JAIL

Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited  trial on sex trafficking charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Maxwell’s lawyers with a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.