Epstein's islands: Little St. James and Great St. James
Fox News went to Jeffrey Epstein's two islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands - Little St. James and Great St. James on Aug. 17, 2019. Each had a lone guard watching over the multi-million dollar properties.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/1-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A white structure next to a red and write "private property" sign located just above the shorline on Little St. James Island. The island was purchased by Epstein 21 years ago.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/1-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/2-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The red and white "private property" sign sits on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein bought the 73-acre retreat in 1998 for $7.95 million.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/2-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/3-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A view of a blue and white building on top of a hill and surrounded by palm trees on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/3-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/4-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The blue and white stripped temple-like structure on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island was built to be a music room. The building once had a gold dome on it that blew away during a hurricane.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/4-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/5-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The blue and white striped structure is said to be a music room in Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/5-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/6-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A circular stone structure and turquoise-blue roof is said to be an outdoor massage center on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/6-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/7-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A stone pathway on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/7-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/8-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This Aug. 17, 2019 picture is a side view of Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein's 73-acre private island in the U.S Virgin Islands.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/8-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/9-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An open building on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/9-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lone security guard watches over Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James island on Aug. 17, 2019. The New York financier killed himself on Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A covered boat dock on billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein purportedly ferried over young women from St. Thomas Island to his private residence on the 73-acre property.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A view of Jeffrey Epstein's stone mansion on Little St. James Island. Federal Authorities consider the 73-acre island Epstein's primary residence.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The main house on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island. The house is allegedly where the disgraced New York financier held wild parties with princes, presidents and young girls.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/15-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Palm trees around a building on Little St. James Island.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/15-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/16-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two hunter green empty construction carts are next to a staw roof structure. There is a lone security guard in a white shirt sitting inside.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/16-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/17-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This picture is of Great St. James, the second island Jeffrey Epstein bought in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein planned to build a compound on Great St. James but was issued a work-stop order in late 2018 for not following environmental regulations. He purchased Great St. James in 2016 for $18 million.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/17-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/18-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This picture, taken Aug. 17, 2019, is of Great St. James, the second island Jeffrey Epstein bought in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein planned to build a compound on Great St. James and work was underway until he was isued a work-stop order. There is equipment under the tan tarp tent at the top of the picture.Barnini Chakraborty/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/18-Epstein-Island-SS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17