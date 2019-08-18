Epstein's attorneys 'not satisfied' with autopsy results that concluded financier died by hanging

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein were "not satisfied" with the autopsy results for the disgraced financier, who the New York City medical examiner concluded died by suicide by hanging.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, said the report, released Friday. The official results followed a week of speculation as to whether he killed himself or was murdered at the federal facility in Lower Manhattan.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S DEATH WAS A SUICIDE BY HANGING, NEW YORK MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS

Defense attorneys for Epstein said in a statement Friday that they plan to conduct their "own independent and complete investigation into the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein’s death."

“First, no one should die in jail. And no one, not Mr. Epstein who was presumed innocent and had violated no prison disciplinary rule, and not anyone should be imprisoned under the harsh, even medieval conditions at the MCC where Mr. Epstein spent his final hours. His safety was the responsibility of the MCC," the statement read. "It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols."

The attorneys, Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten and Michael Miller, added their investigation will include "if necessary legal action to view the pivotal videos — if they exist as they should — of the area proximate to Mr. Epstein's cell during the time period leading to his death."

"We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner. We will have a more complete response in the coming days.”

Epstein's death caused public and official outrage over how such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unmonitored. His death led to a torrent of conspiracy theories focusing on the high-profile people who moved in Epstein's social circle, including former President Bill Clinton and President Trump.

Speculation that Epstein was murdered ramped up Thursday after The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that the autopsy found broken bones in the financier's neck.

Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson issued a statement Thursday in response to those articles, saying: "In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum."

On Friday, Fox News reported that some staffers at the jail were not cooperating with investigators from the Department of Justice.

