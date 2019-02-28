Energy Secretary Perry derides notion of 'Green New Deal'

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry blasted the Green New Deal Thursday calling those behind it a “bunch of kids” who have “never been on the field of play” who have no idea of its cost.

"This is a bunch of kids who've never been on the playground before they've never even been on the field of play before they're sitting on the sidelines and they’re saying here’s what I can do,” Perry said on the “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

The resolution backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., which aims to tackle climate change has been widely panned by conservatives.

Perry believes the Green New Deal’s goals are unrealistic.

“‘Let’s do this, zero emissions in 10 years. Alright let’s go do that.’ Not having any idea the cost of that,” Perry said. “The Green News Deal, 93 trillion dollars.... This on it’s face makes it a fantasy.”

The center-right American Action Forum estimated Green New Deal’s cost at $93 trillion earlier this week.

Republican National Committee chairwoman said the legislation would “bankrupt” the country while appearing on “America’s Newsroom” Thursday.

Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have been reluctant to get behind it as well, once calling it a “green dream.”

However, despite the cost estimates, prominent Democrats continue to support it.

“I support the Green New Deal because we need a sense of urgency and a bold agenda to address the climate crisis,” Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted this week.

Perry said that good news is America is reducing emissions and leading the world and again dismissed the resolution.

“We ought to be getting celebrated instead these cockamamie ideas that are coming out of left field,” Perry told Kilmeade. “It seems like a bunch of kids are ‘I’m going to one up you with an even crazier idea.’”