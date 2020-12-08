Expand / Collapse search
EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn, lured with fake call

FDNY emergency medical unit met by a masked man with a gun

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A bogus call lured an emergency medical services unit to a Brooklyn apartment building Monday night where the first responders were robbed at gunpoint, police said. 

The EMS unit -- a 45-year-old man and 28-year-old woman -- were part of a volunteer ambulance squad, WABC-TV, the ABC owned station in New York City reported. The pair were called just after 11 p.m. to 365 Sackman Street in Brownsville to respond to a person who was having difficulty breathing, the New York Police Department told Fox News. 

Authorities said there was no patient. 

The pair took the elevator to the 11th floor of an apartment building and were met by a masked man with a gun.

The robber took their supply bag and let them go.

The bag was later found with a radio and tablet missing, according to the news station. No one was injured and no arrest has been made. 