Employee stole $400G, squandered it on strippers, sports tickets, authorities say

A trucking company employee in western Pennsylvania blew nearly $400,000 on strippers and tickets to sporting events after funneling the money from customer payments to his personal bank account, authorities said.

James R. Perry Jr., 29, of Coraopolis, Pa., was arrested Monday on theft and other charges, Pittsburgh's WPXI-TV reported.

Authorities say Perry, as the director of credit, billing and collections at R&R Express, funneled $373,928 to his personal account since April 2015.

But the company may have trouble recover the money: Investigators say the man spent his illegal windfall on strip clubs, adult entertainment, casinos and other activities.

Perry reportedly used a computer program to process the credit card payments sent to the trucking company and then redirect them into his personal account, according to court records and other documents.

He would then write off the customers’ accounts as bad debts so the company would take the loss but his scheme wouldn’t be exposed.

Allegheny County officials discovered the illegal scheme in July, after co-workers logged into Perry’s work account while he wasn’t at work, which sparked the police investigation and the subsequent arrest.

Bail in the case was set at $10,000.