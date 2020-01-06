Employee fatally shot at Walmart in suburban New Orleans

An male employee inside a packed New Orleans Walmart was shot dead Monday night, prompting a major police presence, a report said.



Although details were sketchy, police did say an arrest was made after the victim was shot in the chest in a store aisle in Gentilly, NOLA.com reported. No identities have been released.

WALMART IN PENNSYLVANIA FOUND EVIDENCE OF ATTEMPTED BEDBUG INFESTATION: POLICE



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman suffered a gunshot to her foot and was listed in stable condition.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the investigation is in its early stages.

"This is a very brazen incident in which an individual walked into a business this time of the evening with hundreds of customers inside of this business armed with a weapon and willing to cause someone harm," Ferguson said, NOLA.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Another witness, identified as Constance Horn, said she was leaving the store with groceries when she heard six shots fired.

“It had me nervous. You hear about this happening, but when you experience this, it’s an entirely different thing,” she said.