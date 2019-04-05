Emory University students upset by flyers criticizing Israel

Emory University students and alumni have expressed concerns about flyers posted on campus criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

University President Claire Sterk issued a statement Friday that she assured those who contacted her that the Atlanta-based university would "balance the need to protect free speech and the security and dignity of all in our community."

Emory officials said a student group concerned with human rights in the Middle East had posted the flyers on dorm room doors. The flyers were printed to resemble eviction notices.

The flyers say that Palestinians have had their homes destroyed as part of "Israel's ongoing attempts to ethnically cleanse the region of its Arab inhabitants."

The Jewish campus group Emory Hillel said flyers weren't distributed to target Jewish students.