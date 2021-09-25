Amtrak train derails in Montana, leaving passengers 'trapped' inside

Emergency response crews are on the scene of an Amtrak train derailment in Havre, Montana, which has left several passengers temporarily stranded.

Images from the scene, which were shared to social media, show train cars tipped over and dozens of people surrounding the aftermath. The derailment occurred on the Empire Builder line, which runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane.

A local news director reported that passengers were "trapped" inside.

The incident occurred between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

This breaking news story is developing. Check back for updates.