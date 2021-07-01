Tropical Storm Elsa arrives, Northwest heat wave continues as Fourth of July weekend approaches

While temperatures are dramatically lower – but still above average – closer to the coast in the Pacific Northwest, the interior Northwest, Northern Rockies, and far Northern California remain under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories through this coming holiday weekend.

Unsettled weather will be ongoing across the Northeast and will keep the temperatures down over the next few days.

Stronger storms could pop up across the Mid-Atlantic today with the risk for large hail, damaging winds with periods of heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Elsa is here and we will have to monitor this system as it potentially could impact the U.S. next week.

However, the current trajectory has Elsa not strengthening very much and moving over land before getting into the Gulf of Mexico or closer to South Florida.