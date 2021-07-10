Elsa leaves US but more rainfall, flooding expected in Midwest

Now a post-tropical cyclone, Elsa moved past the U.S. and shifted to portions of Atlantic Canada on Friday night.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that while a "more pleasant weather pattern" was forecast for much of the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England – with a cold front exiting the East Coast – heavy rain was expected in the Midwest and portions of the Ohio Valley this weekend.

PHOENIX AREA HIT BY MONSOON-LIKE STORM; THOUSANDS LEFT WITHOUT POWER

Several inches of rain is forecast from Missouri to central Kentucky. The NWS Storm Prediction Center says there is also a risk of severe storms across parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas on Saturday.

Before moving on, Elsa caused flooding, power outages and tornadoes along the entire East Coast.

In Jacksonville, Florida, one man was killed when a tree fell and struck two cars, according to local authorities.

A tornado in Georgia struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees, injuring nine people.

Tornadoes also touched down in North Carolina near Fairfield and in New Jersey's Cape May and Ocean counties early Saturday morning.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA SOAKS NEW YORK CITY, SNARLS TRAFFIC

In South Carolina, the Coast Guard rescued a family stranded on Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach.

As the storm moved north, it brought heavy rain and high winds to New York on Friday. Videos showed some New York City subway stations flooded with waist-deep water.

In Connecticut, a rock slide under the West Haven railroad track forced trains to switch to a secondary track for a couple of hours.

By Friday afternoon, the storm had dumped about 3.5 inches of rain in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, leaving cars stranded.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm were at 50 mph from Boston to Maine, the NWS said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsa blew into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

The hurricane center said the storm was expected to weaken over the next couple of days, dissipating over the North Atlantic by Sunday afternoon.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.