Virginia elementary school draws outrage for ‘runaway slave’ gym lesson

A Virginia elementary school apologized after criticism over a Black History Month lesson that instructed children to pose as runaway slaves.

The principal at Madison’s Trust Elementary School acknowledged the mistake after parents complained when teachers modeled a gym exercise after the Underground Railroad.

“The lesson was culturally insensitive to our students and families,” the principal, David Stewart, said in a statement. “I extend my sincerest apology to our students and school community.”

NEW JERSEY BUS DRIVER OVERDOSED, CRASHED WHILE DRIVING 12 KIDS: POLICE

During the class, 3rd-grade students were urged to overcome a physical barrier, said Loudoun County Public School spokesman Wayde Byard.

About 10 families complained after their children participated in the gym class.

“It’s awful,” local NAACP President Michelle Thomas told NBC Washington. “It’s really insulting. It makes me feel unsafe because I have kids in Loudoun County Public Schools.”

“It shows that there’s some implicit bias problems right here at this school,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Principal Stewart said the school would form an “equity/culturally responsive team” to remedy the issue.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.