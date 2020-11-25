Election observers given poop emoji wristbands during vote recount in Wisconsin

They’re trying to find the winner — but were shown No. 2.

Election observers in Wisconsin were given wristbands featuring smiling poop emojis to watch ballot recounts on Tuesday.

Observers in the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee are given the bands each day to show they’ve passed a health screening, according to the paper, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

On some previous days, they had featured the word “VIP.” But Tuesday’s cheeky decal caused a stink.

“A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount,” tweeted Vicki McKenna, a local conservative radio talk show host.

“Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously?”

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission told The Post neither it nor the Milwaukee County Election Commission had a role in selecting the wristbands.

“My understanding is that the Wisconsin Center used whatever wristbands they had in their inventory,” Reid Magney said. “Each day they use a different wristband.”

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson insisted it was a nonissue.

“I always thought it was chocolate ice cream, personally,” Christenson told the Journal Sentinel. “Wisconsin Center is our vendor. They handle the logistics. They are probably just pulling what they have in stock, because this is the first opportunity they’ve had to be open in quite some time due to this pandemic. So again, it’s a non-issue. Everybody got one.”

President Trump funded a recount of the vote in two counties after President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state blue.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the recount uncovered 386 absentee ballots that had not been counted due to “human error.” The votes alone would not be enough to put Trump ahead of Biden, who won by more than 20,600 votes.

Wisconsin’s recount began Friday and must be completed by Dec. 1.