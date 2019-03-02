Elderly Tennessee woman mauled to death by six German shepherds in vicious attack

An 88-year-old Tennessee woman has been mauled to death by six German shepherds, with the authorities considering criminal charges against the dogs’ owner.

Jill Peterson was viciously attacked by the dogs on Tuesday night behind her own home while clearing a drainage ditch.

“They dragged her down the yard and all of her clothes were off, her shoes, everything. They tore all of her hair out, the casket can’t be open, it’s like a nightmare. It’s hard to believe,” sister Nina Brown told News Channel 5.

She tried to get Peterson into the backyard but she only drew the attention of the feral dogs to herself. “Three of the dogs came after me. They started after me and I had to call 911,” she said.

The defenseless woman was later airlifted to a hospital, but the injuries were too severe for her to survive.

District Attorney Bryant Dunaway told WTVF that criminal charges are being considered against the dogs’ owner.

“Well, this is a very sad situation and takes you back when you think about the facts,” he said. “Possibilities of a homicide crime likened to criminal negligent homicide could be where we land.”

Brown lashed out against the owner of the dogs, saying the animals were known to pose a danger in the area, yet nothing was done about it. They were put down shortly after the attack.

“The law had been out here several times,” the sister told the outlet, noting that the prosecution of the neighbor won’t change much.

“Whatever [the owner] gets won’t be enough, I’m sorry, but that’s the way I feel. She knew the dogs were dangerous and didn’t do nothing about it,” she said.