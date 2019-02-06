Elderly Indiana woman says she told carjacker to 'stop this car right now'

An elderly Indiana woman was not having it when an 18-year-old carjacking suspect tried to make off with her SUV while she was still inside.

Dorothy Davis and her 81-year-old husband, Walter, were leaving church Saturday night in Marion, northeast of Indianapolis, when they noticed a young man sitting inside the vehicle, WTHR reported.

Davis told the news station that her husband initially didn’t see the man -- but once they got to the door they saw him using a flashlight to look around the inside of the SUV.

NASHVILLE MAN TRIES ROBBING WOMAN BEFORE HER HUSBAND SHOOTS HIM, POLICE SAY

“I just saw the guy sitting in the car. He didn’t see him, but me, I’m always looking,” Davis said.

The couple said the young man tried to say it was his vehicle before asking them for a ride home. He also pretended to know the couple, she added.

Wanting to help the man, who was later identified as Kemuel Shem, the Davises drove off with him in the backseat.

CALIFORNIA HOT DOG STAND ATTACK: MAN SUSPECTED OF PUNCHING 2 WOMEN TURNS HIMSELF IN

Walter Davis told WTHR that shortly after taking off, Shem ordered him to “pull over,” so he did. However, he said he suddenly was shoved out of the SUV, and Shem sped away -- with Dorothy still inside.

However, a fearless Davis was not about to go for a joyride.

“I told him to 'stop this car right now. I mean it. I’m getting out,'” she told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much to her surprise, Shem pulled over and let her out. Police later arrested him.

Recalling the moments right after he got in their car, Walter said, “it never dawned on me, it never clicked that this fella was up to something.”