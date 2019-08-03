Between 15 and 20 people shot at El Paso Walmart, one person in custody, officials say

Between 15 and 20 people were shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News, while city police said one suspect was in custody.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall shortly before 11 a.m. and asked people to stay clear of the active scene. El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters shortly before 1 p.m. that one person was in custody and there was no longer an "imminent threat" to the area.

Patrick told Fox News that the suspect was a 21-year-old man. A short time later, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo tweeted that police had confirmed "several fatalities and multiple suspects in custody." The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTER KILLED HIMSELF, CORONER SAYS

Patrick told Fox News that the number of people shot referred to "casualties" and not fatalities. Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 11 patients were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. A spokesperson at Del Sol Medical Center told Fox News that the hospital had received six victims in an unknown condition.

A witness told Fox News that his mother died at the scene.

Local media reported that multiple SWAT teams, FBI and ATF were on the scene. At least three local businesses in the area were on lockdown. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Vanessa Saenz, a witness, told Fox News that she heard several "pops" near the area and saw a man in a black shirt and cargo pants with a weapon shooting outside the building before entering the Walmart.

"He was just pointing at people and just shooting," she added.

A witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots and saw an elderly lady fall to the ground. He said he was not sure if she was shot.

Videos showed some injured people being brought to a nearby Sam's Club.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said the shooting was "a heinous and senseless act of violence."

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss," he said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said that President Trump had been briefed on the shooting in El Paso "and we continue to monitor the situation." Groves added that Trump had spoken to Abbot as well as Attorney General Willian Barr.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who used to represent El Paso in the House of Representatives, tweeted that the shooting was truly heartbreaking."

O'Rourke appeared shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting was reported. He said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.

"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.

The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that s--t on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted that she is “utterly heartbroken” by the news of the shooting in El Paso and said she is monitoring the situation.

“Please stay safe,” she added.

“Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates,” he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s shooting comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Northern Mississippi, leaving two dead and a police officer injured. In response to the latest shooting, Walmart tweeted: "We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso ... We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.

And last week, a gunman killed three people – including a 6-year-old boy – before turning the gun on himself at a Northern California food festival.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

Fox News' Garrett Tenney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates