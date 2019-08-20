El Paso shooting victim's partner gets new SUV after his is stolen, vandalized

A man who invited the public to his partner's funeral after she was killed in the El Paso, Texas, massacre earlier this month was given a new vehicle after his SUV apparently was stolen and vandalized hours after he laid her to rest.

The Casa Lincoln Ford car dealership gave Antonio Basco a Ford Escape after reports circulated that the one belonging to his partner, Margie Reckard, had been badly damaged by thieves. The thieves also took the pressure washer Basco used for his mobile car wash business.

Reckard, 63, who was one of 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart on Aug. 3.

"This is what we do there in this city is care for each other, and we're very sorry for your loss," a Casa Ford employee said in a Facebook live video showing Basco receiving the vehicle. "We know that you're a Ford guy, and we know you had a blue Escape. We have one here and we want to turn the keys over to you."

Reckhard's SUV was stolen within hours of her Aug. 16 funeral, which garnered hundreds of strangers after Basco invited the public because the couple didn't have close relatives in the area. People from all over the country – including from Dayton, Ohio, the site of a mass shooting shortly after the attack in El Paso – lined up for blocks to pay their respects.

News of the stolen vehicle gained traction when Vanessa Kondow, who works at Kings Towing in El Paso, first shared the story on Facebook. She said her husband towed the damaged SUV back to Basco's house.

The post was accompanied with a photo of the vehicle showing a damaged front end and a smashed windshield.

The dealership said it was "committed to helping him in any way that we can" upon hearing of the news.