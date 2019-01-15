‘El Chapo’ paid former Mexican president $100M bribe, court witness claims

A court witness in the ongoing trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman claimed Tuesday that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was paid a multi-million dollar bribe by the cartel boss.

Details of the alleged $100 million bribe to Nieto – who left office last year – came during the defense attorney’s cross-examination of witness Alex Cifuentes, who used to work as El Chapo’s secretary.

Cifuentes was working with the U.S. government in 2016 when he first mentioned the bribery allegation to prosecutors.

The witness claimed that the alleged bribe to Nieto occurred in October 2012.

A spokesman for Nieto called the bribery claim "false and defamatory" when it first came up earlier in the trial, according to The Associated Press.

El Chapo is on trial in New York on drug trafficking charges.

