El Chapo trial: First day of jury deliberations ends without verdict

The jury in drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Brooklyn trial started deliberating Monday afternoon but did not reach a verdict.

Jurors had the case for about 3 hours before Judge Brian Cogan sent them home at the end of the day.

Soon after deliberations had begun over the 10 criminal counts against Guzman, the jury delivered a first and second note for the judge.

Jurors said they wanted to know if a “drug war was considered part of a drug trafficking crime” as they were weighing count 9, which pertains to use of firearms. Cogan said he thought they could be putting “the horse before the cart.” In a separate request, each juror asked for his or her own verdict sheet.

A third note later followed, in which the jury asked if ephedrine could be “considered as methamphetamine.”

The jurors' actions suggested they were taking their roles seriously, although deliberations have just started. The jury of 12 people -- eight women and four men -- have been on the case for almost three months.

The defendant appeared to stay calm and serious, staring at the jurors as they were getting charging instructions from the judge. His wife, Emma Coronel, showed up to court after lunch. She waved vigorously and smiled at him as he smiled back at her.

It could be among the last times they ever see each other, if El Chapo is convicted and is sent to a “Supermax” prison in Florence, Colo., for life.