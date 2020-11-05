El Centro College police officer shot in downtown Dallas

An El Centro College police officer was wounded in a shootout near a 7-Eleven store in downtown Dallas Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit officers were patrolling near the West End Station when shots rang out around 6:30 p.m. on North Austin Street, according to a DART spokesman. The El Centro campus is just across the street.

The El Centro officer and a suspect "were engaged in a disturbance regarding a vehicle," according to the Dallas Police Department. The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest. When police tried to take him into custody, he allegedly resisted.

Then gunshots rang out -- striking both the officer and the suspect.

The DART officers found the wounded El Centro officer, who was taken to Baylor Hospital just up the road. He was in stable condition.

The suspect also was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Dallas police.

The DART spokesman said that the shooting did not happen on DART property and that Dallas Police were leading the investigation.