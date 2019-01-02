Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published

Egg roll-eating squirrel captivates hungry Internet

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
New York squirrel seen eating egg roll in a treeVideo

New York squirrel seen eating egg roll in a tree

A video posted to social media Wednesday showed one lucky New York seemingly squirrel munching on an egg roll.

The Twitter account WhatIsNewYork shared the recording online, which showed the animal situated in a tree after it somehow scored the takeout.

“Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll,” the tweet read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Social media users naturally weighed in, with one person noting the struggle of keeping up with goals for the New Year.

“So much for the New Year's resolution...,” the person wrote.

Another person tweeted: “That squirrel is living his best life.”

MOST CONTROVERSIAL EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL STORIES OF 2018

Someone else tweeted the squirrel would “be hungry again in an hour.”

And a few people also reacted to the rodent’s lack of sauce to go with its meal.

By Wednesday night, the video had more than 27,000 views.