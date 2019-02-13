Expand / Collapse search
Educator strikes reignite tensions with Teach for America

By SALLY HO | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014 file photo, AmeriCorps volunteers take a pledge as President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of AmeriCorps, which promotes volunteerism and community service, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Hundreds of Teach for America alumni are slamming the educator placement program for telling members to cross the picket line during a potential teacher strike in Oakland, California, or risk losing thousands of dollars at the end of their service. In partnership with the AmeriCorps, Teach for America members can apply for an education award at the end of their service to help pay off student loans. An AmeriCorps spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide comment but said striking is prohibited. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Young teachers are caught up in a possible strike in Oakland, California, that's giving new life to the long-simmering tension between traditional public schools and the education reform program Teach for America.

The push by career educators for better pay and conditions is clashing with the influx of temporary teachers who lack formal training but promise new energy and innovation.

The issue also has surfaced in teacher walkouts in Los Angeles and Denver.

It came to a head this week when hundreds of Teach for America alumni criticized the educator placement program for suggesting corps members who strike in Oakland would lose thousands of dollars promised to them at the end of their two-year service commitment.

Teach for America said there was a misunderstanding on the guidance it provided about the possible strike.