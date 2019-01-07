Swiping chicken tenders left on Alabama highway is a crime, officials say

Alabama cops are warning drivers against stopping for at least one kind of fast food.

Officials in Cherokee County implored motorists in a Facebook post late Sunday not to eat chicken tenders that were spilled in an 18-wheeler wreck.

"You're creating a traffic hazard! It's a crime to impede the flow of traffic," the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chicken tenders spilled during an 18-wheeler crash on Highway 35, located near the state's border with Georgia.

"Anyone who is caught could be facing charges," the agency said.

Besides facing possible criminal charges, the cases of chicken tenders also may pose a health hazard.

POLICE STILL LOOKING FOR $300G AFTER MONEY BAGS FALL FROM ARMORED TRUCK IN NJ

"Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume," according to the EMA.

It was not clear how many drivers stopped to feed their chicken cravings, but the incident was similar to one last year in New Jersey in which traffic was impeded after an armored truck spilled cash across a major highway.

In that incident more than half a million dollars fell out of the back of an armored truck, causing several accidents as motorists tried to grab the cash.